US Bancorp DE Has $22.06 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allstate were worth $22,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $184.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.16. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $198.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.19.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

