US Bancorp DE Has $25.74 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

ICE opened at $154.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

