US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $28,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

