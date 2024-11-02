US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile
