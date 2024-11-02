US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1607 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ OBIL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. 153,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,666. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $50.31.
About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF
