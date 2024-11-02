Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Utz Brands Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of UTZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. 1,093,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $20.04.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Utz Brands
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Bruce John Lindeman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Utz Brands
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.