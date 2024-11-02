UXLINK 1-Day Volume Tops $288.69 Million (UXLINK)

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, UXLINK has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One UXLINK token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UXLINK has a total market capitalization of $94.94 million and approximately $288.69 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UXLINK Token Profile

UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. UXLINK’s official website is www.uxlink.io.

UXLINK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 170,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.55624455 USD and is up 10.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $255,744,350.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UXLINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UXLINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UXLINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

