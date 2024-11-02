VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB) Declares $0.23 Dividend

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2296 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.