VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1568 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 848,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,083. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $29.47.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
