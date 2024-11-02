Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 3.6% of Financial Freedom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,620,000 after buying an additional 6,639,286 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $338.54 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $262.70 and a twelve month high of $343.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.99.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

