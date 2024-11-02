Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Financial Freedom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $122.78 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.