Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.6% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 130,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

