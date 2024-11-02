Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lessened by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

