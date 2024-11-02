Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $61,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $385.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $274.59 and a twelve month high of $397.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

