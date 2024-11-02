Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of CacheTech Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $84.25.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
