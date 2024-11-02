Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.1855 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.