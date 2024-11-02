Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2123 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. 3,227,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,365. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.