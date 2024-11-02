Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Lessened by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $322.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $230.64 and a one year high of $332.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.98.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.