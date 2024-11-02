Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 7,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 271,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.99.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

