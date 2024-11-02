Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.