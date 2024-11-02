Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.