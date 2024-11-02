Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $524.94. 6,106,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.92 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

