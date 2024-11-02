Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2276 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.54. 6,409,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,545,016. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

