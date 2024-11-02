Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Ashford Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ashford Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after buying an additional 1,053,646 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $282.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $210.85 and a 12 month high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

