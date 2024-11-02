Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1767 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,172. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.92. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

