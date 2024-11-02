VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,651 Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semrush has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

In other news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $55,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,728.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Semrush news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $55,195.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,728.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $116,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,967.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,533. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.15. 287,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,794. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.10 and a beta of 1.62. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

