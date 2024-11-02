VELA Investment Management LLC Invests $421,000 in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 32.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 252,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 61,558 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 111.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 99,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $15.10. 2,448,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,446. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $799.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,799.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,788 shares of company stock valued at $85,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

