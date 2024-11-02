Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Veralto were worth $22,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veralto by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $101.59 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VLTO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,286 shares of company stock worth $3,912,305. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

