Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.51 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Verge has a market capitalization of $56.51 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,387.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.00495668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00100108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00224153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00026079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00069933 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00020951 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.