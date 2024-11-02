Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30 to $6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.840 billion to $2.900 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $275.48. 979,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,094. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $217.34 and a 1-year high of $287.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.07 and a 200-day moving average of $262.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

