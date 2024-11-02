VF (NYSE:VFC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for VF’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VF in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Get VF alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VFC

VF Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.53. VF has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $23.09.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VF will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VF

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in VF by 6,981.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VF by 527.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.