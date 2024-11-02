Vigilare Wealth Management Has $658,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 632,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 83,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 388,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

