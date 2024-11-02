Vigilare Wealth Management Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 82,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 779.3% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 76,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $195.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.84 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

