Visionary Horizons LLC Has $366,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Visionary Horizons LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 198,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 88,671 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

