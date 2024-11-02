Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.14 and last traded at $124.02. Approximately 795,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,879,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.11.

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

