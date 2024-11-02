W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 431,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,937 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 281,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

WRB opened at $57.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $61.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.21%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

