WA1 Resources Ltd (ASX:WA1) Insider Acquires A$195,000.00 in Stock

WA1 Resources Ltd (ASX:WA1 – Get Free Report) insider Rhys Bradley bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,000.00 ($128,289.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 28.19.

WA1 Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Western Australia. It explores for iron oxide, copper, gold, nickel, and platinum-group metals deposits. The company holds 100% interest in its West Arunta flagship project comprising three granted exploration tenements covering an area of approximately 267 square kilometers located in the West Arunta Orogen; the Madura project tenements are located near the east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder; and the Hidden Valley project comprises one exploration license application for 220 square kilometers located in the south of Kununurra, Western Australia.

