Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.99. 1,257,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,040. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.