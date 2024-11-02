Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.05.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average is $208.83. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $162.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 94,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,842 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $300,594,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $193,955,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 20,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,196,000 after purchasing an additional 863,846 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

