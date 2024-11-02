Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $252.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.