Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 920 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 0.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $674.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $627.09 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $793.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $897.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

