Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,473 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

