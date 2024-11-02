Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $20.98.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

