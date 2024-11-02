Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WBND opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $20.98.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile
