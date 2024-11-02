Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $299.30. 710,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $232.77 and a 1-year high of $308.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.95 and its 200 day moving average is $273.16.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

