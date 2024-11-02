Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE WGO opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.