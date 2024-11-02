Worldcoin Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $181.96 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00002703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,563.11 or 0.99882047 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,460.43 or 0.99734610 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,177,663 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 594,180,594.3710208 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.90694254 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $156,971,584.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

