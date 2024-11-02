Wrapped XDC Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.23 Million (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $7.23 million and $352,190.28 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,430.25 or 0.99830293 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,423.90 or 0.99821170 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 268,164,303 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 268,184,276.96280038. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02701117 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $352,203.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

