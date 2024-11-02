Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.220-4.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion. Xylem also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-$4.24 EPS.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $119.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,687. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

