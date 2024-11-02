XYO (XYO) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, XYO has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $72.17 million and $654,580.36 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,597.82 or 0.99931880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012359 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006210 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00058515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00532485 USD and is down -7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $664,505.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

