YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $33.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of YPF traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,534. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

