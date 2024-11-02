Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 413,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,341,000 after buying an additional 174,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,673 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,095. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $132.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

